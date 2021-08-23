UnMarshal Price Tops $1.31 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. UnMarshal has a market cap of $9.29 million and $2.03 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00131449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.79 or 0.99999618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.00908433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.28 or 0.06516585 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

