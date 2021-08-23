Urban Outfitters (URBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of URBN opened at $37.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

