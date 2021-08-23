Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lowered by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $294,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $162.58. The stock had a trading volume of 64,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,217. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

