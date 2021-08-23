Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 222,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,947. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90.

