Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $261.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $262.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

