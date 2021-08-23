Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.27. 16,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

