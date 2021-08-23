Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Raised by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $142.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

