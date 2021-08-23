Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after buying an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,274,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.59 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

