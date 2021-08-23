Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.9% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.4% during the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 135,322 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $71.21. 9,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,364. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

