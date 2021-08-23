Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 20.2% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $230.36. 40,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,033. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

