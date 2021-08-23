VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VACNY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VAT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VAT Group stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

