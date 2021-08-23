Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV opened at $80.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

