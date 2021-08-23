Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 8.2%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 40,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,329,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.