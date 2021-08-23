Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,393,299 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,393,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Vertiv stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

