Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 397,086 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,309,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,086 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Corteva worth $235,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $2,278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.10 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

