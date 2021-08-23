Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $167.84 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,791 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $167,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,781,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,588,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 37,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,498. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

