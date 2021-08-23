Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $182,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Crane by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 133.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

