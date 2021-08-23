Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $155,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $437,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 115.9% in the second quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.66. The company had a trading volume of 478,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $155.50 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $423.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.