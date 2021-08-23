Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,060 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of AptarGroup worth $198,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $115,276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 21.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,109,000 after acquiring an additional 142,589 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $133.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

