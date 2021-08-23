Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,308 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,762.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,582.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

