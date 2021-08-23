VIDY Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and $752,143.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00810127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00047803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002113 BTC.

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

