Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,900,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

