Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $55.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VCRA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $336,190.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

