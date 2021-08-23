Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

