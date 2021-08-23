W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Decreased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for 5.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,004,000 after buying an additional 96,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

