Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 303,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

