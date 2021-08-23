Wall Capital Group Inc. Has $145.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wall Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 49.4% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $145,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $411.71. 253,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,634. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $411.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

