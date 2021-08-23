Wall Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $39.79. 24,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

