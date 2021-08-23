Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 204,094 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 758.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,094 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.93. 111,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

