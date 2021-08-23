Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,782 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 0.3% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $22,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $135.73. 11,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,565. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.61.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

