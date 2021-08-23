Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 23,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.40. The company had a trading volume of 444,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852,070. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.