Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 14,059 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 135.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.49. 69,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,111. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.26 and a 1 year high of $272.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of -330.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,334 shares of company stock worth $78,468,633 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.