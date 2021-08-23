Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,466. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.