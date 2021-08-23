Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $20,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $458.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,514. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.