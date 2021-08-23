Warburg Research Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €23.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.07 ($23.61).

PSM stock opened at €15.49 ($18.22) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

