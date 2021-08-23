WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 475 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.61. 138,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,746,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

