Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to Equal Weight

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

