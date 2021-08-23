Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.
Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,847,513. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
