Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,847,513. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

