Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,636 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $52,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after buying an additional 183,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

