Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report $5.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $20.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $25.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Western Digital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $61.36. 5,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,983. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

