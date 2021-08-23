Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce sales of $272.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $61.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 346.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 406,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,448. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -70.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.25.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

