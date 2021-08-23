William Blair Initiates Coverage on Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.