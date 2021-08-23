Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.29. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

WING traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.54. 174,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,531. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

