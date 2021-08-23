Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,633 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 3.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Workday worth $36,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Workday by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

Shares of WDAY traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of -332.32 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.32 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

