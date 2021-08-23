Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $564.06 or 0.01125016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $15,026.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00131449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.79 or 0.99999618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.00908433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.28 or 0.06516585 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

