Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 17,241 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 790,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,702,387. The company has a market cap of $345.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

