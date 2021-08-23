Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 4,135 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.99. The stock had a trading volume of 397,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709,836. The company has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

