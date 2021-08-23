Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $654.42. 34,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,361. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $652.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $605.08. The firm has a market cap of $311.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.