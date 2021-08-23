Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Xylem has raised its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $131.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a one year low of $78.84 and a one year high of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

