Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 221,988 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $80,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 326,824 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $54.94. 449,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,414,733. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

